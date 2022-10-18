Single-vehicle crash sends two to hospital

A single-vehicle crash on the off-ramp of Via Princessa caused two of its three occupants to be transported to the hospital on Sunday night, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

All of the vehicle’s occupants – two adults and one child – sustained minor injuries from the crash. However, it is not known which of the occupants were transported.

Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said they received a call regarding a vehicle that had crashed into the stoplight at the bottom of southbound Highway 14’s Via Princessa off-ramp at 9:19 p.m.

According to Greengard, initial reports indicated the vehicle did crash into a pole. However, the report on the incident is not yet completed so what the vehicle crashed into is unknown at the time of this publication.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m.