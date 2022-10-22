Stabbing suspect returns to scene of crime, gets detained

A man matching the name and description of a stabbing suspect was detained near the location of the original incident, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Arriaga, on Oct. 15, deputies were initially responding to a report of a gunshot wound victim — however, they soon discovered it to be a stabbing instead. Additional stab wounds were later found on the victim.

“During investigation, deputies learned during a verbal argument between the victim and another male Hispanic transient, the suspect stabbed the victim with a pocketknife,” wrote Arriaga. “In fear, the victim ran towards Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue to find help. Deputies conducted a search of the area, however were unable to locate the suspect.”

The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Langside Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

“It was reported a male Hispanic adult appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to his lower ribs,” wrote Arriaga in an email. “Upon arrival, deputies observed the male with [an] injury and determined it was a single laceration to his left rib. Deputies rendered aid pending the arrival of medical personnel.”

Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said the SCV Sheriff’s Station requested medical assistance and the victim was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

On Wednesday, deputies patrolling Canyon Country observed a man matching the suspect description walking on Soledad Canyon Road toward Langside Avenue, near the location of the original incident, according to Arriaga.

“Deputies immediately identified the male as the named suspect from the incident mentioned [and] detained the suspect and arrested him [on suspicion of] assault with a deadly weapon,” wrote Arriaga. “He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at this time.”