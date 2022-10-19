Suspect remains outstanding in violent hit and run

A possible reckless DUI driver believed to have hit multiple vehicles and eluded deputies on Monday remained at large, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident was first reported at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies initiated a pursuit of a possible reckless DUI vehicle which was observed driving over curbs and almost hitting several other vehicles,” said Arriaga. “During the pursuit, the vehicle struck two other vehicles as the male driver continued to drive.”

The pursuit was later canceled for reasons of safety, according to law enforcement officials.

“The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned on the 26400 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country. However, the suspect continues to remain outstanding at this time,” Arriaga said on Tuesday.