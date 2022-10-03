Two wounded in Canyon Country shooting

Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after both were reportedly involved in a Canyon Country shooting early Monday morning.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the injuries stem from a report of shots fired on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway.

“As deputies were en route, two victims called 911 stating they were heading to a local hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Arriaga. “Both victims were treated for gunshot wounds upon arrival, not listed in critical condition.”

No arrests have yet been made as of Monday afternoon.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” said Arriaga.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.