Who Would be NBA 2022/2023 Champions?

The race to crown a new NBA champion will commence on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022. Given the scale of investments and the increased competition for the title, NBA predictions for the 2022/2023 NBA season require additional scrutiny.

The emergence of Golden State Warriors as champions for the 2021/2022 NBA season was tough. For the new season, NBA Championship odds are expected to be tight, especially as many teams have their eyes set on lifting the championship.

All 30 NBA teams have an equal opportunity to become champions. The reality is that once the season kicks off, the contenders will be separated from mere participants.

Preparations to become NBA champions

The NBA championship is highly competitive, but the journey starts during the offseason. For many teams, the race to become 2022/2023 champions started immediately after the Golden State Warriors clinched the title.

Preparing during the offseason presents unique opportunities for teams to reinforce adequately and take advantage of NBA drafts and player trades to strengthen their ranks.

Now that preseason is rounding off and the new season will kick off in earnest, a look at the best site for NBA predictions shows that some teams will hit the ground running.

At the same time, others will have to play catch up. No matter where your team stands, the most important thing is for them to be strong contenders in each of their 82 regular season games.

Probable 2022/2023 NBA champions and their qualities

There are no crystal balls to gaze upon for NBA point spread predictions. However, the intensity of preparations embarked on by teams can serve as good pointers to tell how their season will turn out.

Based on their level of preparation, some NBA teams stand a good chance of becoming champions for 2022/2023:

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks bolstered their ranks with the addition of Dejounte Murray to their defense. They did so without losing any important players.

With Murray in the team, players like Trae Young will have more creative license on the ball.

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden’s return to Philadelphia has spurred several interesting turns of events for the 76ers. Philadelphia did not do much business in the off-season.

However, they made calculated moves that will pay off for them this season. PJ Tucker, Danuel House and De’Anthony Melton are all wonderful additions to the side.

Los Angeles Lakers

LA Lakers strengthened their team with young additions. Troy Brown, Lonnie Walker, and Thomas Bryant all have enormous potential. It will take time for them to understand each other and learn from LeBron James’ spells to grow and develop.

Before releasing the odds to win NBA Championship each season, bookies also consider how much preparation teams embarked on during the off-season.

When the season starts, the games will come fast and hard. Teams may no longer have the time to make adjustments to determine their NBA futures. Their previous preparations should help them scale through the difficulties of the season.