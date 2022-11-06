6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested

A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.

“It was reported a 6-year-old female was located without parents in sight,” Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal. “Deputies conducted (an) investigation and were able to locate the mother. During (the) investigation, deputies learned there have been repeat incidents in which the child was observed wandering around the surrounding area — known to be a heavy vehicle-trafficked area — unsupervised.”

The mother, 41 years old, was arrested at about 4 p.m. on suspicion of “child neglect likely to produce great bodily injury,” Arriaga said. The suspect was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station with bail set at $50,000. According to Arriaga, the woman was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.