Annual Holiday Home Tour and Preview Gala set for last week of November

News release

Celebrating its 42nd year, the annual Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays. The annual Gala is Friday, Dec. 2, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, and there will be a special VIP preview on Nov. 30.

This year, holiday home design enthusiasts will virtually showcase three decorated homes crafted by talented interior designers and homeowners. This annual fundraiser includes the Virtual Tour, Gala, and Holiday Boutique aimed to raise funds for the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Center for Women and Newborns.

“We are excited to be back with our traditional Home Tour event. Our creative volunteers have designed a fabulous virtual event so that the Home Tour can ‘Light Up the Season’ in style, while raising vital funds for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. By being virtual, Holiday Home Tour can be enjoyed during a festive gala or later from the comfort of home,” said Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “We want to extend our gratitude to the gracious homeowners who generously allow us to feature their lovely homes.”

The preview event will feature the 7,800-square-foot Baker Families Oak Meadow Estate in Westridge. Attendees at the Friday night gala will enjoy dinner and dancing, and a video of the three exquisite Santa Clarita homes.

The festivities will continue into the weekend with the Holiday Home Tour’s boutique, which is free to attend, at the Henry Mayo Center. The boutique will feature a wide array of holiday decorations and gifts from SCV vendors. The Holiday Boutique will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The VIP Holiday Home Tour virtual experience will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 30. The Holiday Home Tour Gala at the Hyatt Valencia will take place on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at henrymayogiving.com.

Hosted by the Holiday Home Tour League, this annual event has raised over $1 million for the Center for Women and Newborns at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit henrymayogiving.com or call 661-200-1200.