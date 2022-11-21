Body found near Railroad Ave. Metrolink station

A body was found on Monday near the Metrolink station on the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to Lt. Mohrhoff, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Mohrhoff said deputies were called to the scene to assist the Los Angeles County Fire Department with a rescue call.

“It’s my understanding that the person was pronounced dead by [the Fire Department],” said Mohrhoff. Mohrhoff also confirmed the body was found at a bus station.

Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the county Fire Department, said they received the call at the same time SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies did and arrived on the scene at 6:39 a.m. Narvaez said they responded to a medical emergency and that no one was transported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.