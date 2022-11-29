Boy Scout installs 14 crosses at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church

Matthew Meyer, at only 17 years old, is making his mark in Santa Clarita through his Eagle Scout project, the Stations of the Cross at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

Meyer began his Boy Scout journey at around 12 years old and has been attending OLPH for as long as he remembers.

After seeing his older brothers participate in such honorable work, he decided to join the Scouts himself.

Matthew Meyer, 17, and fellow scouts prepare to install leveling stakes on one of the 14 crosses on his Stations of the Cross pathway for his Boy Scout Eagle Scout Project at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 112622. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I find a lot of enjoyment in scouting, because I feel like it makes me a better person and I always contribute to the community and give help wherever they need,” said Meyer. “It was just an overall awesome adventure.”

Meyer is currently a part of Boy Scout Troop 228 of Santa Clarita. He had been pondering many ideas and ways that he could execute his Eagle Scout project. One day his mom told him about The Stations of the Cross she had seen at other local churches.

The Stations of the Cross commemorates Jesus Christ’s last day as a man on Earth in a 14-step Catholic devotion.

He knew immediately once he heard the idea that was what he was going to do.

Steve Meyer, right, suggests checking the height of the crosses being installed for the Stations of the Cross pathway as part of his son’s Boy Scout Eagle Scout Project at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 112622. Dan Watson/The Signal

“The bigger ones, they make a difference,” said Meyer. “It’s going to be a big thing that’s a part of our church.”

Meyer took many routes to raise funds for his project. He had a fundraiser at Presto Pasta, set up a GoFundMe and created posts on the church’s bulletin board.

He also had to approach the church and go through many steps for the project’s approval.

It took eight months from an idea to be building the pathway where he is at today.

Mykhail Tezai, 14, left, and Matthew Meyer, 17, pour cement as they install one of the 14 crosses on the Stations of the Cross pathway for Meyer’s Boy Scout Eagle Scout Project at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 112622. Dan Watson/The Signal

Meyer, and many other Boy Scouts have been working together to construct and install 14, 6-foot-tall wooden crosses east of OLPH.

Plaques with photographs depicting The Stations of the Cross are to be installed on to the crosses in the near future. Meyer’s goal is to be done by Christmas.

“It makes the OLPH church look nicer so that’s what I’m really doing this for,” said Meyer.