Call for brush fire leads to discovery of vehicle fire

An originally reported brush fire near Stevenson Ranch was discovered to be a vehicle fire on Tuesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 1:43 p.m. on a call for a brush fire on The Old Road and Lyons Canyon. Firefighters responded, with the fire being named the Peter IC.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 1:50 p.m. and discovered that the fire only involved one vehicle.

Firefighters remain on the scene at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes readily available.