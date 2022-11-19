County Registrar-Recorder’s Office: 175,050 ballots remain to be counted

Several local races going down to the wire

By Signal Staff

Several Santa Clarita Valley elections are still going down to the wire as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office released its latest updated ballot count on Friday.

With 175,050 ballots remaining to be counted from the Nov. 8 Genera Election, the races to represent the state’s 40th Assembly District and Trustee Area No. 1 in the Newhall School District continued to be neck and neck. Also tight is the race for the SCV Water Agency, Division 3.

Incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, held her lead with 50.26% (75,656) of the votes in the race to represent the 40th Assembly District, narrowly ahead of Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo’s 49.74% (74,859) of the votes.

In the Newhall School District race to represent Trustee Area No. 1, incumbent Brian Walters held the top spot by just 20 votes over challenger Donna Robert. Walters has received 50.26% (1,961) of the votes while Robert has received 49.74% (1,941) of the votes.

Maria Gutzeit clings to a lead to represent Division 3 on the SCV Water Agency board of directors with 51.49% (12,895) of the votes over Lynne Plambeck, who has received 48.51% (12,151) of the votes.

The results of most other SCV races appear to be no longer in doubt.

Democratic challenger Christy Smith conceded to incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, on Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District.

Incumbents Bill Miranda, Laurene Weste and Marsha Mclean appear as if they have secured re-election to the Santa Clarita City Council.

In the William S. Hart Union High School District, incumbents Bob Jensen, Cherise Moore and Joe Messina all hold solid leads for re-election.

In the Saugus Union School District, Cassandra Love continues to lead Jesus Henao, with 52.15% (2,682) and 47.85% (2,461) of the votes, respectively, to see who’ll represent Trustee Area No. 1 on the governing board.

Anna Griese has built a secure lead over incumbent Laura Arrowsmith in the race to represent Trustee Area No. 2. Arrowsmith’s name appeared on the election ballot, but she dropped out in September because she moved out of the trustee area.

In the race to represent Trustee Area No. 5, incumbent Christopher Trunkey leads with 51.50% (3,052) of the votes against challenger Sharlene Duzick, who has received 48.50% (2,874) of the votes.

In the Newhall School District’s Trustee Area No. 2, Rachelle Haddoak leads with 53.39% (2,641) of the votes over Suverna Mistry, who has received 46.61% (2,306) of the votes.

In the Castaic Union School District, Maureen Burk’s lead in Trustee Area E appears secure over Tracy Ford.

In the race for three open seats on the SCV Water Agency’s board of directors, Bill Cooper and Dirk Marks have secure leads in their runs to represent Division 1 and Division 2, respectively.

Next Update

According to the Registrar-Recorder’s Office, Friday’s additional voting results include 157,126 ballots processed since Thursday’s update. The total election results count is now 2,286,624, which is 40.63% of registered voters.

The estimated number of outstanding ballots to be processed is 175,050. It remained unclear how many of those ballots applied to specific individual local races.

The Registrar-Recorder’s Office is slated to announce its next update of the preliminary election results on Saturday.

For graphics showing all of the updated tallies as of Friday’s update, go to signalscv.com/2022/11/election-2022-results.