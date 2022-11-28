Deputies: Man detained after truck hits power lines, flees

A man was detained Monday afternoon after a person was assaulted while trying to stop a truck from allegedly fleeing the scene of some downed power lines in Val Verde, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

“There was a(n) (assault) — the suspect hit power lines, knocking them down, the victim attempted to prevent the suspect from leaving,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies caught up to the suspect’s vehicle shortly after noon near the intersection of Turnberry Lane and The Old Road.

Sheriff’s Deputies wait for approval to detain the driver of a box truck connected to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the corner of Turnberry Lane and The Old Road in Valencia on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 Trevor Morgan / The Signal

Deputies initially reported two individuals were in the truck. Only one person appeared to be taken into custody. The identity of the suspect was not immediately available, according to Arriaga.

The victim declined medical treatment at the scene, she added.

Trevor Morgan contributed to this report.