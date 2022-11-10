Deputies: Stolen AirPods search leads to recovery of stolen firearm

A Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and weapons violations after a search warrant was served on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, law enforcement learned of a party that occurred on Oct. 15 that resulted in a victim noticing several items missing from within her home on the 17900 block of Spire Court the next day.

The victim tracked her AirPods to a residence on the 27700 block of Tambora Drive, according to Arriaga. The crime was reported and this information was provided to law enforcement.

“COBRA detectives conducted followup and executed a search warrant at the residence on the 27700 block of Tambora Drive in Canyon Country,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

Detectives located and recovered the victim’s stolen property during the search warrant, according to Arriaga. Detectives also located and recovered a stolen firearm within the residence.

A suspect was identified and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of receiving stolen property and weapons violations. The 19-year-old man remains in custody at the time of this publication and is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” wrote Arriaga.