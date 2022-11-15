Deputies: Woman assaults fiancé on their way home

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of physically assaulting her fiancé while they were driving on their way home, according to law enforcement officials. 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for domestic violence on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m. and responded to the 26700 block of Isabella Parkway in Santa Clarita. 

The victim reported that while driving home around 11:30 p.m. he was physically assaulted by his fiancé during an argument, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station. The victim sustained minor injury and declined medical attention, she added.  

The suspect was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and she was held in lieu of $50,000 bail. She was released on bond later that day, according to Arriaga. 

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

