Fourth northbound I-5 lane added in time for holiday traffic

The fourth lane on northbound Interstate 5 in Castaic reopened early Tuesday morning, Caltrans District 7 tweeted a few hours after. 

The Route Fire, which started on Aug. 31, had caused damage to the retaining walls that support the roadway, and it left only two northbound lanes open. In mid-September, Caltrans paved the left shoulder to serve as a third northbound lane. 

“Since then,” Caltrans posted in its tweet, “Caltrans has worked to open a fourth lane before the Thanksgiving holiday travel season to reduce traffic impacts in the city of Santa Clarita and the Castaic region.” 

Caltrans added that, in addition to the fourth lane, further work will continue through early 2023, including “slope stabilization, drainage work, fence repairs and retaining-wall work.” 

Other repairs, the agency stated, include more than 670 feet of metal guard rails, more than 6,300 feet of wire fencing, beam and retaining wall maintenance, and hydroseeding 35 burned acres as part of erosion prevention measures. 

“The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph in the construction zone,” Caltrans reminded motorists, “which is about 3 miles north of Lake Hughes Road.” 

Caltrans added that traffic fines are doubled in construction zones, and the agency urged drivers to slow for the “cone zone” and “be work zone alert.” 

For real time travel information, go to QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or call the Caltrans Highway Information Service at 800-427-7623.

