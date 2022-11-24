Friends of Santa Clarita Library to host holiday book auction

News release

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will be hosting its holiday book auction at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches from Monday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. to Monday, Dec. 12, at 10:00 a.m. There will be a wide selection of rare and collectible books available for purchase at a price that participants can set. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library, which supports the library with resources and sponsors library programs alongside special events.

The Friends of Santa Clarita Library is a 501C(3) nonprofit organization consisting of volunteers supporting the Santa Clarita Valley’s three libraries to promote literacy and love of reading. For years the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library has been helping the city’s libraries by providing funding, logistic support, special programs, activities and manpower. Additionally, the organization has operated three used bookstores in each library branch. It also hosted successful author events, book fairs and auctions.

In the past year, the Friends organized numerous events, including the Spring Bag Sale, Summer Bag Sale, Summer Book Auction, and the J.R. Sanders author signing. Most recently, a furniture dedication ceremony was held in October at the Valencia branch. The Friends purchased a brand-new furniture set, in memory of John M. Winslow and Marcia Decker, two founding board members who died last year.

Those interested in a Friends membership can join at santaclaritafol.com/membership. There are many levels of membership offered. Other ways of supporting the Friends include donating used books or visiting the bookstores, where all proceeds go back into the public library system. For more information, visit santaclaritafol.com.