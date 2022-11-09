Garcia declares victory in congressional race

U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, declared victory Wednesday morning in his bid for re-election to Congress.

In early returns Tuesday night, the numbers were neck-and-neck between Garcia and Democratic challenger Christy Smith for the 27th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

But when updated polling returns were posted early Wednesday morning, Garcia had amassed a lead of more than 17,000 votes, leading Smith, 57.58% to 42.42%, with an unknown number of ballots remaining to be counted.

“The people of CA-27 have spoken, and I’m honored to be reelected to serve another two years in Congress,” Garcia said in a prepared statement. “To my family, my team, the voters, and the volunteers who supported our campaign, I am humbled by your efforts that led to this massive victory, and I look forward to continuing to fight for you. Thank you!”

It was the third time Garcia and Smith had faced off in a congressional election, with Garcia winning all three contests. Both candidates are SCV natives: Garcia went to Saugus High, and Smith went to Hart High.

“I applaud Christy Smith for jumping in the ring again. It was another effective and well-run campaign,” Garcia said in the statement. “To all the voters of CA-27: Thank you. It’s an honor to be your congressman, and whether you voted for me or not, I’ll continue working every day to serve you and your interests in Washington, D.C., and here in the district – fighting inflation, lowering costs, keeping California families safe, and ensuring the United States remains the greatest nation the world has ever seen.”