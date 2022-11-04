‘Giving a day of thanks’: Thank-A-Veteran Golf Foundation hosts 9th annual tournament

Veterans and community members repping the red, white and blue stepped up to the putting greens on Monday so show their support for the local veteran community.

Thank-A-Veteran Golf Foundation is a nonprofit organization that hosts an annual golf tournament to connect the community to their local veterans by showing nothing less than all of their appreciation for their service. This is their ninth year of hosting this tournament.

Tournament participant and Vietnam veteran Frank Muñoz retrieves his ball during the Thank-A-Veteran Charity Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“I created this organization just to say thank you to our veterans,” said founder Nancy Butler. “It is in honor of my dad, my brother and my two uncles who all were in the military.”

Butler wanted to create an avenue that would allow her to show the local veteran community that they are appreciated and combine a passion of hers. Thus, she created the Thank-A-Veteran Golf Foundation that would host the annual golf tournaments.

“It’s about giving a day of thanks to those that served,” said Butler.

The golf tournament also allows for a larger veteran and community turnout to spread the love even wider.

It doubles as a fundraiser — the only one the organization holds.

Tournament participants Michael Molacek, left, and Pat Carleton set up for a put on the green during the Thank-A-Veteran Charity Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Those wishing to participate pay a $200 fee that goes directly into funding the next golf tournament. Veterans wishing to participate pay a $75 fee to secure a spot but upon arrival at the tournament, they are given their $75 back via a check. Many participating veterans still insist on donating their check.

The biggest donation received this year was $25,000 from the Valencia Pipe Co.

Proceeds and donations from the event go toward organizations such as the William J. Pete Knight Veterans Home, Blue Star Moms and The Battle Buddy Foundation.

Tournament participant and Vietnam veteran Frank Muñoz lines up his shot on the green during the Thank-A-Veteran Charity Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Butler said that even without the financial support of the community, she would keep this tournament running.

“I’m retired now, so even if I had to pay for it out of my pocket, I would. That’s how much it means to me,” said Butler.

Every year Butler watches her passion project grow in size. Next year the annual tournament will reach double digits and with that, a prayer from Butler that the turnout is still there.

“Next year, it’s going to be our 10th year and it’s just amazing that it’s come this far, and I’m just grateful for it,” said Butler.