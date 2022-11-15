High wind warning in effect for the SCV

The National Weather Service issued three hazardous weather advisories for the Santa Clarita Valley as high winds are expected to stir some trouble until Wednesday evening, including the potential for fast-spreading wildfires and wind damage.

There is a wind advisory in effect from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for Castaic, Newhall, Valencia and Santa Clarita, among other cities in central and southeastern Ventura County. In addition, there is a high wind warning in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Northeast winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will impact residents in the SCV, central and southeastern Ventura County valleys.

The National Weather Service forecasts northeast winds between 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

High winds can likely blow down large objects such as trees and power lines, power outages are expected and travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, according to the National Weather Service.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas, and around trees and branches. The advisory also encourages those affected to remain in lower levels of their home during the windstorm, avoid windows and use caution if someone must drive.

Lastly, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the western portion of Los Angeles County, including the SCV. The Red Flag warning will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday for gusty northeast winds and low relative humidity.

“Strong high pressure building into the great basin will support the first strong Santa Ana event of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday,” reads the Red Flag Warning. “Strong cold air advection will generally limit relative humidity values above critical vales Tuesday evening and night even as damaging winds likely develop.”

According to the National Weather Service, if fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property.

“A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources,” reads the Red Flag Warning.