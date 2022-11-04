LAPD arrests Santa Clarita man on suspicion of sexual battery against a child from 2004 incident

District Attorney’s Office rejects case, declines to prosecute, citing lack of sufficient evidence

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a Santa Clarita man on Oct. 27 on suspicion of sexual battery/crime against a victim dating back to the 2004-05 school year, according to a statement released by the law enforcement agency.

According to Detective Vizcarra of LAPD’s Juvenile Division, who was the lead investigator of the case, LAPD sent the case to Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration. However, the DA’s Office rejected the case and declined to prosecute the suspect, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

On Oct. 25, LAPD received a report from a victim stating the Santa Clarita man had touched him in an inappropriate manner inside a classroom at Harding Street Elementary School in Sylmar in multiple incidents during the 2004-05 school year, read the statement.

Additionally, LAPD officers noted the suspect taught in San Fernando Valley elementary schools from 1992 to 2006. He stopped teaching for approximately 11 years and returned to teaching in 2017.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery against a child — violation of 288 (a) Penal Code, lewd act with a child. His bail was set at $2 million and he was booked into LAPD custody.

Due to a lack of sufficient evidence, the suspect was released on Monday without posting bail. However, detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

The suspect was named in the original LAPD news release. However, since no charges were filed, The Signal has opted to refrain from publishing his name at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim or has additional information regarding the suspect to contact Juvenile Division detectives at 818-374-5415. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222_8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.