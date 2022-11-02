Mall robbery suspects outstanding

A mall robbery on Tuesday night resulted in the suspects’ vehicle towed, but suspects remain outstanding, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the Tuesday robbery had a deputy response at approximately 6:30 p.m. in regards to a theft in progress reported at the 26400 block of McBean Parkway.

“It was reported four male Black adults were fighting with loss prevention,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “The call was later updated, three of the males were last seen running into the mall.”

The suspects’ vehicle was located and towed pending further investigation, according to Arriaga.

No arrests have been made and the suspects remain outstanding at the time of this publication.