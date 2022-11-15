Man and woman arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms, drugs and grand theft

A man and woman were arrested Saturday on suspicion of a slew of crimes including possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, grand theft and more, according to law enforcement officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies received reports of two occupants in parked vehicle who were using narcotics on the 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus at approximately 9:45 a.m.

Deputies approached the vehicle and saw drug paraphernalia within their reach, Arriaga wrote in an email. A man and woman were detained pending a narcotics investigation.

Deputies searched the vehicle and they recovered drug paraphernalia, heroin, tools commonly used for theft and a loaded firearm, and the suspects were convicted felons, Arriaga added.

The suspects were booked on suspicion of several charges including a felony of possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, grand theft and more.

They were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station, and remain in custody as of Monday. The man was held in lieu of $50,000 bail and the woman was held in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s booking logs.