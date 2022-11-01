Man arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism at Magic Mountain

A Utah resident was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies assigned to Magic Mountain were notified of a vandalism that occurred Thursday on the amusement park’s premises.

“It was reported the rear windows of prop vehicles were shattered, estimating to approximately $800 in damages,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

Park security detained the suspect, according to Arriaga, and then the suspect was taken into custody by Santa Clarita Valley deputies assigned to Magic Mountain.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He remains in custody at the time of this publication.