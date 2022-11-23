Metro announces overnight I-5 closures for construction

News release

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation will intermittently close one direction of Interstate 5 from Highway 14 to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Thursday, Dec. 8.

The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is planned enhance safety, reduce congestion, improve the flow of truck freight and motorist traffic and accommodate expected population growth in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a statement released by Metro.

The closure will allow construction crews to install falsework (temporary steel and wood framing structures) to build the new Weldon Canyon Road bridge above I-5 in Santa Clarita. Motorists should expect delays and consider taking alternate routes during these closure periods.

Nightly closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, to Wednesday, Nov. 30, and resume Thursday, Dec. 1, and Friday, Dec. 2. If necessary, additional northbound or southbound closures may occur Tuesday, Dec. 6, to Thursday, Dec. 8. Only one direction of the freeway will be closed at a time. Detour signs will be posted when freeway lane closures are in place.

The schedules for directional freeway closures are as follows:

• The northbound I-5 from SR-14 to Calgrove Boulevard will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, and from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, to 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

• The southbound I-5 from Calgrove Boulevard to SR-14 will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 to 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

Motorist detours for through traffic are as follows:

• Northbound I-5 freeway closures: Exit I-5 to northbound SR-14, continue to westbound Golden Valley Road/Newhall Ranch Road and proceed to the Newhall Ranch Road I-5 on-ramp.

• Southbound I-5 freeway closures: Exit I-5 to eastbound Newhall Ranch Road/Golden Valley Road, continue to southbound SR-14 off Golden Valley Road and proceed to the I-5/SR-14 Interchange.

Project improvements include the addition of a high occupancy vehicle (HOV) or carpool lane in each direction, extension of the truck lanes, new sound walls and auxiliary lanes and other improvements in the 14-mile corridor between SR-14 in Santa Clarita and Parker Road in Castaic. Metro expects the project to be completed in 2026.

By improving the ability to merge and offering trucks a separate lane from general-purpose lanes, motorists who use the corridor are expected to have a faster, smoother and safer driving experience.

The project is funded through a combination of L.A. County voter-approved Measures R and M funding specifically set aside for road and highways projects, along with Senate Bill 1 and federal dollars. SB 1 uses state gas taxes and vehicle fees to fund roadways, improve transit and build walking and biking projects.

For more information about the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, visit www.metro.net/projects/i-5-enhancements.