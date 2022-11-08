NWS: Flood watch issued for Santa Clarita Valley

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch in the Santa Clarita Valley for Tuesday – as forecasts expect as much as 1 inch of rain per hour, with a possibility of thunderstorms.

The flood watch began at 10 p.m. on Monday and will extend into Tuesday night. The showers are expected to continue into Wednesday morning before easing up near or before noon.

The cause for concern is mostly aimed at recent burn areas in the vicinity, such as areas affected by the Route Fire, but could also apply to the washes and riverbeds that weave through the SCV.

“Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the recent burn scars in Los Angeles County,” read the NWS’s flood watch report. “Heavy rainfall may develop across the recent burn scars in Los Angeles County, bringing the risk of flash flooding and debris flows, as well as rockslides.”

Residents are being asked to monitor later forecasts for flood warnings and to be prepared to take action for a flood, if one should occur.

The rains are also expected to bring south-blowing winds anywhere from 15 to 25 mph. Debris being blown onto local roads and highways may pose a risk to drivers.

On Monday, there were approximately 13 different traffic collisions within the SCV – one of which was fatal. The NWS is asking drivers to prepare for longer commute times, to slow down, and to winterize your vehicle if planning to travel into the mountains.

The NWS said snow is to be expected above 7,000 feet on Tuesday during daylight hours, with the threshold falling to 5,000 feet Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Six to 12 inches of snow is expected above 6,000 feet, with 2 to 6 inches expected between 4,500 and 6,000 feet.

For more information on the NWS’ forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, visit: www.weather.gov/lox.