Orthodontic Centers announce day of free services for kids using Medi-Cal

News release

Orthodontics Centers of California has announced an upcoming, one-day-only event in which children using Medi-Cal will be able to receive no-cost orthodontic services.

The event, which is being called “Orthodontics from the Heart,” was created in 2018 to provide orthodontic care for children using Medi-Cal who do not meet required criteria and whose parents are unable to afford the costs of orthodontic treatment. The clinic has provided such services sporadically in the past, and according to clinical director Dr. Ara Agopian, the clinic can provide anywhere from $75,000 to $100,000 worth of free services to children who would otherwise essentially fall between the cracks of care and financial burden.

The clinic has locations in Granada Hills and Canyon Country, and the free services for children on Medi-Cal are to be offered at the Granada Hills location.

“I wake up every morning feeling blessed and excited about all the opportunities I will have to influence the lives of children and adults who are in need of my care and compassion, and arguably are less fortunate than I have been,” Agopian said in a prepared statement. “However, over the past few years, I have been feeling an urge to further extend and give my services to a group of children who are in desperate need.”

“Orthodontics from the Heart” is scheduled to be held on Dec. 16 at the Orthodontic Centers of California Granada Hills Office. Anyone interested in learning more about the event can contact the office directly with questions. More information can be found at www.occsmiles.com/orthodontics-from-the-heart.