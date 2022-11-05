Our View | Endorsements for Tuesday’s General Election

By The Signal Editorial Board

Over the past several weeks, The Signal has offered its endorsements in selected local races in Tuesday’s general election. The following is a recap of those endorsements. More details on the endorsements, and our reasoning behind them, can be found in the editorials on the dates listed.

27TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita

Endorsement editorial published Oct. 15.

40TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT: Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita

Endorsement editorial published Oct. 15.

SANTA CLARITA CITY COUNCIL (3 seats)

Endorsement editorial published Oct.8.

• Laurene Weste

• Bill Miranda

• Denise Lite

SANTA CLARITA VALLEY WATER AGENCY

Endorsement editorial published Oct.1.

• Division 1: Bill Cooper

• Division 2: Dirk Marks

• Division 3: Maria Gutzeit

L.A. COUNTY SHERIFF: Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Endorsement editorial published Oct.1.

SANTA CLARITA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Endorsement editorial published Oct. 22.

William S. Hart Union High School District

• Trustee Area 2: Bob Jensen

• Trustee Area 3: Teresa Todd and Cherise Moore

• Trustee Area 5: Joe Messina

Saugus Union School District

• Trustee Area 1: Jesus Henao

• Trustee Area 2: Anna Griese

• Trustee Area 5: Sharlene Duzick

Newhall School District

• Trustee Area 1: Brian Walters

• Trustee Area 2: Suverna Mistry

Castaic Union School District

• Trustee Area E: Mayreen Burk