Our View | Endorsements for Tuesday’s General Election

By The Signal Editorial Board
Over the past several weeks, The Signal has offered its endorsements in selected local races in Tuesday’s general election. The following is a recap of those endorsements. More details on the endorsements, and our reasoning behind them, can be found in the editorials on the dates listed.
27TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita
Endorsement editorial published Oct. 15.
40TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT: Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita
Endorsement editorial published Oct. 15.
SANTA CLARITA CITY COUNCIL (3 seats)
Endorsement editorial published Oct.8.
• Laurene Weste
• Bill Miranda
• Denise Lite
SANTA CLARITA VALLEY WATER AGENCY
Endorsement editorial published Oct.1.
• Division 1: Bill Cooper
• Division 2: Dirk Marks
• Division 3: Maria Gutzeit
L.A. COUNTY SHERIFF: Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Endorsement editorial published Oct.1.
SANTA CLARITA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Endorsement editorial published Oct. 22.
William S. Hart Union High School District
• Trustee Area 2: Bob Jensen
• Trustee Area 3: Teresa Todd and Cherise Moore
• Trustee Area 5: Joe Messina
Saugus Union School District
• Trustee Area 1: Jesus Henao
• Trustee Area 2: Anna Griese
• Trustee Area 5: Sharlene Duzick
Newhall School District
• Trustee Area 1: Brian Walters
• Trustee Area 2: Suverna Mistry
Castaic Union School District
• Trustee Area E: Mayreen Burk