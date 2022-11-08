Powerball numbers, winner announced — a little late

After a delay Monday night due to technical issues, a record-setting $1.9 billion Powerball lottery winner has been announced and the individual is from California, according to a California Lottery Twitter post.

The winning numbers drawn on Monday evening were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The estimated jackpot, according to CALottery.com, is $1.9 billion with a cash value of $929.1 million.

California Lottery tweeted Tuesday morning that the winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, making the winner California Lottery’s first billionaire ever.

California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire! One lucky ticket sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw. The final jackpot amount for this draw came to $2.04 BILLION dollars. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9mSEAh18s1 — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022

Santa Clarita residents hoped they’d be the talk of the lottery Tuesday morning. They came out in big numbers to buy tickets Monday, local convenience store employees said.

“People were lining up,” said Nora Sabalza, a lead at a 7-Eleven on Lyons Avenue in Newhall.

Sabalza, who was at the store Monday, told The Signal that she saw a steady flow of people coming in and buying tickets up until about 7 p.m. when the game closed.

A manager of the Kwik Pick Jr. Market Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus going by the name of Alex, who declined to provide her last name, said she saw hopeful lottery players all day on Monday — more than usual, she added, to the point where it actually caused problems.

“Our lottery machines started jamming up at the end,” she said. “Like, the last 15 minutes, the lines were jamming and freezing on us.”

She said people were in good spirits, talking about what they’d do if they won.

“Just dreaming, you know,” she said, “buying an island, moving to Hawaii. Someone said he would help the homeless situation in California.”

According to Powerball.com, there was also a Power Play Match winner from the state of Florida winning $2 million, and 22 Powerball Match winners from around the country winning $1 million.