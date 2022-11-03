Pursuit of suspected stolen big rig ends in flames, heavy traffic expected

A pursuit of a suspected stolen big rig cab ended in flames on Thursday afternoon, after officers with the California Highway Patrol were able to stop the vehicle using a spike strip on the southbound Interstate 5 near Templin Highway, north of Castaic.
Heavy traffic was expected on the portions of I-5 that run through the Santa Clarita Valley as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and clean up any spilled fuel. As it is also a criminal investigation, law enforcement was expected to remain on the scene for an unknown amount of time.
Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP, said a SIG alert was not expected to be put into place. “We should be able to get the big rig moved pretty quickly.”
Greengard said he did not know what the original reason for the stop was, but CHP officers from Fort Tejon picked it up on the southbound I-5 near State Route 138, taking the pursuit over from Kern County sheriff’s deputies.
Following the use of a spike strip, officers were able to detain the driver before the fire erupted. The exact cause of the fire is unknown at the time of this publication.