Pursuit of suspected stolen big rig ends in flames, heavy traffic expected

A pursuit of a suspected stolen big rig cab ended in flames on Thursday afternoon, after officers with the California Highway Patrol were able to stop the vehicle using a spike strip on the southbound Interstate 5 near Templin Highway, north of Castaic.

Video by Chris Torres / The Signal

Heavy traffic was expected on the portions of I-5 that run through the Santa Clarita Valley as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and clean up any spilled fuel. As it is also a criminal investigation, law enforcement was expected to remain on the scene for an unknown amount of time.

Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP, said a SIG alert was not expected to be put into place. “We should be able to get the big rig moved pretty quickly.”

Heavy traffic is at a stand still on the southbound 5 freeway after California Highway Patrol officers temporarily closed the freeway due to a suspected stolen big rig cab that burst into flames following a highway pursuit that halted just north of Lake Hughes Road near Castaic, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Greengard said he did not know what the original reason for the stop was, but CHP officers from Fort Tejon picked it up on the southbound I-5 near State Route 138, taking the pursuit over from Kern County sheriff’s deputies.

Following the use of a spike strip, officers were able to detain the driver before the fire erupted. The exact cause of the fire is unknown at the time of this publication.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters put out a vehicle fire from a suspected stolen big rig cab that burst into flames following a highway pursuit on the Southbound 5 freeway just north of Lake Hughes Road near Castaic, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighter shovels dirt on the street to block gasoline from spilling out of a suspected stolen big rig cab that burst into flames following a highway pursuit on the Southbound 5 freeway just north of Lake Hughes Road near Castaic, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal