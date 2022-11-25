Robert Lamoureux | Will brick tint do the job?

Question: Dear Robert, I just read your article on the white staining of bricks from the phosphorus in our water. I also live in the Valencia Summit and have tried several methods trying to remove this from my bricks. I had to laugh when I saw the picture in The Signal because I have just started staining our bricks with Rust-Oleum Rocksolid Sem-transparent concrete stain.

Our bricks are multicolored, so I chose a Burnt Brick tint. I also got a little black tint so I could mix different shades. Where the phosphorus was heavy, I had to add a second coat with different shades. Otherwise, the burnt brick color allowed the different shades of brick to show through. I used pieces of an old bath towel to rub the stain on each individual brick.

My question is, will the phosphorus eventually bleed through the stain? The sprinkler does not spray on the bricks anymore.

— Robert R.

Answer: Bob, thank you for being a loyal reader. I would think that if you keep the water off the surface, it should not come back. The phosphorus are just the minerals in the water that are left behind when the water dries, and are especially present here in the Santa Clarita Valley. Good luck. Great job, I can’t tell you did anything to the bricks.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].