SCV Water invites community to treatment facility ribbon cutting

News release

SCV Water is inviting the community to a ribbon cutting for its Valley Center Well Groundwater Treatment Facility at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This new facility restores local groundwater affected by PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and will provide a local, sustainable water supply equivalent to serve up to 1,000 families annually.

Community members are invited to celebrate this milestone in local water reliability in person at the Valley Center Wells Treatment Facility, 26715 Valley Center Drive, or livestreamed on the agency’s Facebook page, @scvwater.

Attendees are requested to register by Friday, Nov. 4, at bit.ly/vcwell.

During the event, SCV Water’s leadership team and board of directors will share key project highlights and community benefits, information on the importance of a local, reliable water supply during the drought, and details on how SCV Water is safeguarding its water supply from PFAS.

“Bringing the Valley Center Well Treatment Facility online restores water affected by PFAS chemicals and is one of many PFAS groundwater treatment projects we have in the works,” said SCV Water’s General Manager Matt Stone. “A local, reliable water supply for our customers is critical, especially during the drought, and reduces our reliance on costly imported water.”

The $5.5 million facility includes two vessels, pumps, motors and ancillary equipment, and treats water through synthetic ion adsorption.

PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals, including PFOA, PFOS and GenX. For more than 70 years, PFAS have been manufactured and used in various industries worldwide. These chemicals are found in thousands of commonly used products, such as non-stick cookware, shampoo, food wrappers, firefighting foam, clothing, paints and cleaning products. Additionally, these chemicals exist in the environment due to manufacturing, product use and discharge of treated wastewater.