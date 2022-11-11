SCV Water Polo Club to host free clinic 

The SCV Water Polo Club will be opening its doors to all interested youth ages 10 and older in a free clinic on Saturday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Castaic Sports Complex Aquatic Center.

Former Loyola Marymount University water polo star Tony Brown co-founded and directs the club. He wants to get as many kids opportunities to enter the sport as possible, as water polo isn’t offered in any Santa Clarita Valley high schools.

“We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of swimmers or novices to this amazing team sport,” said Brown. “Once youth find out that they can combine the swimming speed they have and usually be way ahead of the other teams, with passing and scoring, too, it elevates water sports to an entirely new and exciting dimension. It’s also a sport that’s much easier on the joints, super enjoyable co-ed and you can easily keep playing into your 60’s and 70’s, nationally and internationally too.”

The club will offer free clinics throughout November.

For more information, visit www.scvwaterpolo.com.

