Stockton couple arrested on suspicion of refusing to comply with CHP

A Stockton couple accumulated a combined $30,000 bail after they were arrested on suspicion of refusal to comply both verbally and physically with law enforcement officers on Monday in Castaic, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officers.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall Office, CHP officers responded to an injury traffic collision on the northbound Interstate 5, south of Hasley Canyon Road with multiple lanes blocked, at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday.

“During their on-scene investigation, they observed a dark-colored pickup truck driving on the right shoulder, bypassing all stopped traffic,” said Greengard. “As the pickup approached their location, the officers stopped the vehicle.”

The driver became belligerent during the interaction and refused to provide any documentation, according to Greengard. Officers asked the driver multiple times to provide his license, registration and insurance. The driver consistently refused and did not comply with any instructions.

“During this investigation, the passenger, the driver’s wife, exited the vehicle and attempted to strike and kick one of the officers,” said Greengard.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer and held in lieu of $10,000 bail. He was released on citation on Monday at 10:48 p.m., according to SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs.

The passenger was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer without injury and was held in lieu of $20,000 bail. She was released on citation on Monday at 11:07 p.m., according to SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs.