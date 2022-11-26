Tesla catches fire in homeowner’s driveway on Thanksgiving

A black Tesla ignited in a homeowner’s driveway on Thanksgiving morning in the Westridge neighborhood of Valencia, according to firefighters with Fire Station 124.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, at the time of this publication, but it broke out near the front trunk of the vehicle and nearly burned the entire car.

Firefighter Freeman, from Station 124, said they were able to put the fire out quickly.

“I was actually the firefighter to put the fire out,” said Freeman. “I got off the rig, grabbed the hose line and immediately went to attack the fire. It was pretty much contained to the front part of the car – I guess where the engine would have been if it was a regular vehicle. It probably got into the dashboard area from there.”

Freeman said as soon as the fire was extinguished, they were off to another call and weren’t able to immediately determine the cause of the fire.

The fire was first reported on the Nextdoor app by someone with the username KP Reilly, whose post also included video of the fire. The app user had not responded to a request for comment at the time of this publication.