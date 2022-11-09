Two suspects to return to court for charges related to assaulting law enforcement personnel

Three Santa Clarita Valley men are scheduled to return to court for a continuance of their case proceedings related to charges of assaulting law enforcement personnel.

Philip Scott Newlyn

Newyln is scheduled to return to court Jan. 6 for a progress report, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Newyln, an Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was arrested on suspicion of striking a longtime Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer several times with his pickup truck in August 2016.

He previously pleaded no contest in September to the charges of attempted murder and assaulting a peace officer.

Monolito Guerra

Guerra is set to return on Nov. 30 for a pretrial conference. During a pretrial conference, the involved parties establish timelines for concluding all pretrial activities, such as setting a tentative trial date, encouraging the settlement of cases, counsel trying to agree on undisputed facts or points of law, and more.

He is accused of shooting Deputy Albert White in the neck in Newhall in November 2017. At the time of the incident, Guerra was on parole after serving two years in jail.

A little over a month after his release, he was shot multiple times in a shootout with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

The incident occurred after he allegedly shot White on Bottletree Lane, according to Lt. Joe Mendoza, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

White suffered a “through-and-through” wound, meaning the bullet left an entry and exit wound. He recovered and returned to work in 2018.

Guerra was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds following the shooting, being first taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hosptial and then the USC Medical Center in December 2017.