Val Verde Park to become Winter Wonderland

News release

Los Angeles County’s Parks After Dark is returning with a Winter Wonderland experience to bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to 34 L.A. County Parks — including Val Verde Park — in the month of December.

Parks After Dark Snow Patrol teams, staffed by L.A. County Parks & Recreation Department personnel, are ready to transform local parks into wintry paradises complete with sled runs, photo opportunities, snack stations, holiday treats and a craft village where children can decorate their own holiday stocking. Families should plan to arrive early at their local park for a toy giveaway for ages 0-17, while supplies last.

The event at Val Verde Community Regional Park, 30300 W. Arlington Road, Val Verde, is scheduled noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, featuring up to 80 tons of snow.

New this year to the Winter Wonderland experience is a Teen Zone where young adults can enjoy their own space to hang out with their friends, create and design art, listen to music, silkscreen holiday shirts and make their own personalized Santa hat.

“Parks After Dark events bring L.A. County communities together in their local park with family, friends and neighbors,” L.A. County Parks and Recreation Director Norma Edith García-González said. “The Winter Wonderland experience will give every L.A. County community an opportunity to have a memorable snow day experience and celebrate the joy of the holiday season.”

Parks After Dark was launched in 2010, and in 2018 was recognized by the National Recreation and Park Association, which presented L.A. County Parks and Recreation with is Best in Innovation award.

For more information on Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland, visit parks.lacounty.gov/winterpad.