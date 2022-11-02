Valencia, Saugus bands bring home honors from Simi competition

Compiled from news releases

Marching bands from Saugus and Valencia high schools brought home top honors in their respective divisions Saturday night at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Simi Valley Band Spectacular at Simi Valley High School.

Saugus swept its division, taking first place in band, auxiliary and percussion in Division 4-A, while Valencia did the same in its division, earning first place in band, auxiliary and percussion in the 2-A Gold Division.

There were 22 bands competing in seven divisions at the Simi Valley field tournament. Golden Valley High School was second in auxiliary and third in band and percussion in the 2-A Gold Division. Santa Monica High School, competing in Division 5-A, won the sweepstakes awards in band, auxiliary and percussion.

The Saugus High band and color guard, performing “All The Queens Roses,’’ recorded its highest score of the competition season at the Simi Valley field tournament.

The Saugus High Marching Centurions are headed to Bakersfield on Saturday for the 26th Music in Motion Field Tournament at Centennial High School. There are 20 high school bands entered in six divisions in the Music in Motion competition. The Music in Motion field tournament starts at 2 p.m. Saugus High is scheduled to perform at 5:45 p.m. in Division 4-A.

The Saugus High band won the percussion sweepstakes award at the Music in Motion competition in 2021. The band also took first place in Division 4-A and the color guard took first place in auxiliary in Division 4-A. Saugus is the only school from the Santa Clarita Valley competing in the Music in Motion field tournament.

The Valencia band and color guard performed their show titled “The Raven” in front of a jubilant crowd at Simi Valley.

“The students, staff and boosters have all put in hundreds of hours to achieve this feat,” Kelvin Flores, Valencia’s director of instrumental music, said in a prepared statement. “We are off to a fantastic start and I cannot wait to continue to detail and develop our theme so that we can bring ‘The Raven’ to life. With three weeks left in the competitive season, we look forward to continuing to improve and take our audience on the journey we are telling in our show.”

The Pride of the Vikings is scheduled Friday, Nov. 11, to host RAGNARÖK, Valencia’s 10th Annual marching band tournament, starting at 9:30 a.m. at Valencia High School.

The Saugus High Marching Centurions have been invited to participate in the Memorial Day parade in Washington, D.C., in May. You can follow the band’s journey to Washington, D.C., on the Road to Washington podcast, available at spoti.fi/3U4AJES.