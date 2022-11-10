Vehicle collides into 7-Eleven in Newhall

A vehicle collided into the front of a 7-Eleven in Newhall on Wednesday evening but did not result in any injuries, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. to a vehicle collision into a business on Lyons Avenue and Apple Street.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

“It was later determined the collision was accidental,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The driver was reported to be a 61-year-old man, according to Arriaga, and did not sustain any injuries.

“No arrests made, nor any pending,” wrote Arriaga.

Surveillance footage from the inside of the store, provided by the store manager, showed one customer just feet away from the wall that the vehicle struck.

Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven store manager. Oscar Sol/For The Signal