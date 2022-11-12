VIA holds annual bash for Connecting to Success

The Valley Industry Association raised funds for Connecting to Success through its annual bash celebration, themed this year, “Midnight in Morocco,” last weekend.

The VIA BASH launched in 1999 and continues annually as a way to say thanks from the organization to its members, offer awards to members of distinction and raise funds for a variety of nonprofit organizations.

This year VIA dedicated the funds of the event toward Connecting to Success. Connecting to Success is a workforce readiness program that VIA has been providing to help prepare students to enter the world of work.

“We estimate more than 35,000 students have gained the benefit of the program since its inception in 2003,” said Kathy Norris, CEO and president of Valley Industry Association.

The “Midnight in Morocco” theme was chosen as a way to create a vivacious setting after the community experiencing a stagnant one.

“There was no specific reason we chose ‘Midnight in Morocco’ other than we wanted to do something completely new and colorful to help celebrate not only our members of distinction, but to also celebrate recovery from the pandemic,” said Norris. “This theme was colorful, upbeat and great fun.”

Entertainment for the evening included singer Terrell Edwards and dancers from Di’Wilfri DanceArt.

The bash captivated the attendance of many prominent figures such as Mayor Laurene Weste, Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs, Councilman Bill Miranda, Rep. Mike Garcia, Sen. Scott Wilk and Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares.

As attendees settled into their seats, big contributors to VIA and the Santa Clarita Valley community were awarded and recognized.

The winners and recipients of the VIA awards are as follows:

VIA Volunteer of the Year winner – Mark Young of Donahoe, Young & Williams.

VIA Rising Star winner – Jersey Mike’s Subs.

VIA Business of the Year winner – Mission Valley Bank.

VIA Community Impact Award recipient – Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

At the time of this publication, the amount raised for Connecting to Success is unavailable, as funds are continuing to be raised.

Those wishing to donate to Connecting to Success can do so at bit.ly/3WSsLjH.