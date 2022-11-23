Woman arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with juvenile passengers

A Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid driver’s license on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal, deputies responded to a call regarding someone driving under the influence at approximately 9 p.m. on the 23500 block of Magic Mountain Parkway.

The original report stated that a driver of a silver Nissan was drunk while driving the vehicle with juvenile passengers, according to Arriaga.

“Deputies arrived and observed the vehicle with significant damage and an alcohol bottle on the driver’s seat,” wrote Arriaga. “Deputies contacted the driver and contacted field sobriety tests, which determined her to be under the influence of alcohol.”

The 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid driver’s license. She remains in custody at the time of this publication and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The children’s father took custody of the children, according to Arriaga.