Woman arrested on suspicion of grand theft at Stevenson Ranch Walmart

A woman who attempted to leave the Walmart in Stevenson Ranch without paying on Nov. 22 was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and petty theft shoplifting, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal, a business disturbance call for service was issued at approximately 6:45 p.m. in regards to a woman attempting to take a cart full of merchandise out of Walmart.

“She was detained by Walmart loss prevention officers,” wrote Arriaga. The Panorama City resident was confirmed to have been trying to leave the store with approximately $1,400 worth of merchandise with no attempt to pay.

The woman was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond, according to Arriaga.