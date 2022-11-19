Woman found dead in donation collection box identified

The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael.

Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m. near the corner of Orchard Village Road and Lyons Avenue.

“Deputies responded to Orchard Village and Lyons regarding a female stuck in a clothing collection box,” Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said in October. “Upon arrival, the woman was pronounced deceased by L.A. County Fire.”

The death is believed to be accidental, according to Arriaga. The cause of death has not been released at the time of this publication.

Raphael was a Jane Doe for some time before being identified, as next-of-kin were initially not found to be notified of her death. It’s not known if next-of-kin was recently notified.

Raphael did leave behind two dogs, Banjo and Ripley, who spent just over a month at the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic before being fostered on Friday.