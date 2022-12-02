Big rig collision on Highway 14 truck lanes results in diesel spill, closure of truck lanes

A big rig collision Friday morning in the southbound truck lanes on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway prompted responses from several agencies and caused traffic delays for hours, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The big rig collision, which occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m., resulted in a driver being transported to a nearby hospital, approximately 30 gallons of diesel spilled onto the highway and prompted a SIG alert for the closure of all truck lanes in the surrounding area, CHP Officer Moises Marroquin said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatcher Kaitlyn Aldana said emergency personnel received a call for service regarding a traffic collision at approximately 6:42 a.m. Once paramedics and additional firefighters were on the scene, they reported no one was entrapped.

However, a driver was transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance, she added. The status of the driver and the extent of their injuries were unknown, according to Aldana.

In addition, the big rig collision resulted in approximately 30 gallons of diesel spilled onto the highway, she added. The Fire Department’s hazmat unit were called to the scene to aid in the clean up of the diesel.

Marroquin said the big rig collision prompted a SIG alert for the closure of all truck lanes in the surrounding areas, which include the truck lanes on Interstate 5, Highway 14 and eastbound Highway 210.

According to Marroquin, the SIG alert will be enforced for an unknown duration of time as CHP officers and responding units work to clear the area of the big rig collision and oil spill.

The cause of the big rig collision is under investigation, he added.