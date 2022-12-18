Canyon Country Optimist Club delivers joy to those who need it most

The Canyon Country Optimist Club embodied the season of giving with its annual toy drive on Saturday afternoon at Westfield Valencia Town Center.

The Canyon Country Optimist Club partnered with the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Spark of Love toy drive to bring toys to local Santa Clarita families. All toy donations will be donated by the L.A. County Fire Department.

In the past they have worked with the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and Bridge to Home, and given out scholarships to local youth.

The club also collected food, toiletries and other nonperishable items to donate to the Santa Clarita Food Pantry.

“We try and find out what are the needs of the underprivileged and youth in Santa Clarita,” said Carmen Gilmore, president of the Canyon Country Optimist Club.

Optimist International has been around for 101 years and the Canyon Country chapter was established on June 22, 2009.

Their creed encourages people to live life with strength, enthusiasm and optimism.

This annual toy drive stays true to their mission to “assist and support youth, our community and ‘bring out the best in kids.’”

“Everyone deep down inside wants to help a child,” said Vivian Lawrence, former president of the chapter.

Those wishing to learn more about the Canyon Country Optimist Club can visit www.optimistsofcanyoncountry.org. The Canyon Country Optimist Club hosts meetings on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Mimi’s Café, 24201 Magic Mountain Parkway.