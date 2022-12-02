Canyon Country Optimist Club to host toy drive

The Canyon Country Optimist Club is hosting a toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 17, from noon to 3 p.m.

The event, titled “Spark of Love” Toy Drive, will be accepting donations at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot located at 23620 Citrus St. in Valencia. The drop-off location will be across the street from Fire Station 126 – but the Optimist Club wanted to remind those participating in the drive to not drop off their donations to the fire station.

There will be a white pop-up tent with a yellow Optimist Club banner to donors to look out for, as well as an L.A. County Fire Department utility truck.

Donations being accepted are: unwrapped toys, non-perishable food and toiletry supplies.