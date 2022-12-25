Christmas Eve collision sends one to hospital

A traffic collision near the intersection of Grape Lily Circle and Valle Del Oro in Newhall on Christmas Eve sent one woman to the hospital, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The collision involved two vehicles: a blue Ford Mustang and a white Toyota Corolla. A witness at the scene confirmed the woman was driving the Corolla at the time of the collision.

The woman was conscious and breathing at the time of transport and Peters confirmed her injuries were non-life threatening.