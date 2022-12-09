City reports renovations underway at Camp Scott

A city of Santa Clarita official confirmed Friday that work has begun on Camp Scott, which has concerned city officials who have expressed ardent opposition to an L.A. County plan that would turn the former all-girls probationary camp into a facility to house high-risk male juvenile offenders.

The scope of the work underway this week includes a reinforcement of the guardrails and addition of lights to the driveway leading to the camp’s entrance, according to Masis Hagobian, intergovernmental relations officer for the city of Santa Clarita.

City officials filed a lawsuit in April to try to stop the renovation of the facility — the only Probation Department facility exclusively housing girls. The facility was completed in May 1958, but has been closed since May 2020.

City officials indicated Friday that a preliminary injunction is being sought by Santa Clarita in order to prevent further construction from being undertaken until a standard environmental review of the scope of the project is undertaken.

A preliminary report released in April by the county’s Probation Department, which oversees juvenile offenders, suggested the renovations required could cost upward of $37 million and take four to five years to complete. (A 2016 facilities study conducted by the department indicated then that the facility was in need of about $17.35 million in work “just to bring it to a state of good repair without any functional or programmatic improvements.”)

At a March meeting of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Sheila Kuehl recommending Camp Scott in Santa Clarita and Campus Kilpatrick in the unincorporated area of Malibu Canyon as permanent facilities for juvenile males formerly under the Division of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) authority, passed with a 4-1 vote. Supervisor Kathryn Barger was the lone vote of opposition.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

