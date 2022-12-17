City to participate in Greater L.A. Homeless Count

The city of Santa Clarita is asking for volunteers to participate in Greater Los Angeles’ Homeless Count, which will begin on Jan. 24.

The annual event – done in coordination with the L.A. Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit Bridge to Home – will attempt to gather an accurate count of homeless people within the Santa Clarita Valley.

The data collected from the count will assist LAHSA on how to focus funding and resources to assist homeless individuals and comes in the wake of newly elected L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ declaration of a state of emergency on homelessness.

Volunteers are needed to help complete the count, especially ones with a smartphone as data will be collected using a mobile app. Residents can still volunteer if they do not have a smartphone and will be placed into groups with people who do. Training and support on how to use the app will be provided.

The count is scheduled to take place on Jan. 24 from 6 p.m. until 12 a.m. and will begin and end at The Centre – located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

For more information on the count or how to register as a volunteer, visit TheyCountWillYou.org or SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. Residents can also contact Chris Najarro, Bridge to Home’s executive director, at [email protected]