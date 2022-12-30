Cold weather alert issued for SCV following cool temperatures, rain and wind

The LA County Public Health Department issued a cold-weather alert affecting the Santa Clarita Valley for Monday, with weather experts predicting a weekend full of cooler temperatures, rain and wind.

“We are expecting cooler temperatures throughout the week and cold overnight lows, especially on Monday, on top of the rain expected this weekend,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Kristen Stewart.

NWS meteorologists reported a low of 48 degrees for Thursday, with a high for Friday of 60 degrees and a 30% chance of rain.

Approaching Saturday night, the National Weather Service forecasts a 100% chance of rain, a low of 45 degrees and winds from 15 to 25 mph. On Sunday, the chance of rain drops to 20% with the low forecast at 39 degrees.

This forecast is due to a “train of storms” that has been opened up by the storms in the north, Stewart said.

“We’re in a wet period,” said Stewart. “The jet stream is opening up the door for storms to roll through, so we have that storm that’s up north that’ll start moving down our way this weekend and then another one will follow on its heels on Wednesday.”

County health officials offered a caution for those especially sensitive to more severe temperatures Monday, the date of the cold weather alert, as the National Weather Service forecasts a high of 56 degrees and a low of 42 degrees.

“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” said Muntu Davis, the Los Angeles County health officer. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.”

The following are some precautions one can take to prevent themselves and others from the cold: dressing in layers, wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks, bringing pets indoors and checking in on those with limited mobility and/or access to heat.

“People exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods can lose body heat and develop hypothermia,” according to the county’s alert.

Early symptoms of hypothermia can include shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, confusion and disorientation.

It is also advised for individuals to not use stoves, barbeques or ovens as a source of heat due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 or visit www.211la.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services, 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.