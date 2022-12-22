College Briefs for Dec. 22

Local students make honor roll at Oregon State University

Names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll for summer 2022 have been announced by Oregon State University, including several local students.

Local students on the honor roll included:

• Aidan A. Rosette, of Newhall, senior, business administration.

• Lacey C. Donahue, of Valencia, senior, biochemistry and molecular biology.

• Amergin J. McDavid, of Valencia, sophomore, ecological engineering.

• Tanner L. Miller, of Valencia, junior, sociology.

A total of 3,162 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work.

As one of only three universities in the nation designated as a land, sea, space and sun grant institution, Oregon State’s more than 34,000 students come from across the globe. Oregon State receives more research funding than all of the state’s comprehensive public universities combined.

Local student completes basic training at West Point

Cadet Emily Kazuye Eun-mi Doi, daughter of Clifford and Mi Doi of Valencia, completed Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy.

Doi entered West Point on June 27 and has successfully completed six weeks of CBT. CBT is one of the most challenging events a cadet will encounter over the course of their four years at the academy.

The initial military training program provides cadets with basic skills to instill discipline, pride, cohesion, confidence and a high sense of duty to prepare them for entry into the Corps of Cadets. Areas of summer instruction included first aid, mountaineering, hand grenades, rifle marksmanship and nuclear, biological and chemical training.

Doi began classes Aug. 15. The West Point curriculum offers 36 majors balancing physical sciences and engineering with humanities and social sciences leading to a bachelor of science degree.

Doi graduated from West Ranch High School/Learning Post Academy. She plans to graduate from West Point in 2026 and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

The U. S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City. It was founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering. Its mission remains constant — to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of duty, honor, country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the U.S. Army.